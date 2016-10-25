University of Calgary shakes up plans as naloxone kits gather dust

They know fentanyl and other stronger pills are out there, at parties. But when it comes to treating potential overdoses University of Calgary students still aren’t picking up naloxone kits.



Which is prompting the university to dig deep and re-evaluate their approach.



Since February, the University of Calgary has had four naloxone kits available, with training and a guarantee of confidentiality, for students or members of the post-secondary community who need it. But so far, those same kits have stayed in the Wellness Centre, unused.



Fentanyl is a powerful drug being passed off as oxycodone that’s made its way into mainstream media after the death toll shot up from only six recorded Alberta deaths in 2011, to 274 in 2015.



“Maybe it’s where we’re offering the kits and the training,” said Debbie Bruckner, senior director of access and support with student wellness. “Walking into a clinic is harder to do than maybe walking into another venue. We’re going to try and shake it up a bit, and re-energize our awareness program.”



Since they started holding the prescriptions on campus, the wellness centre has done a number of educational programs, workshops and awareness campaigns to try and drum up awareness for the life-saving antidote.



But since there’s a low interest, and only a few students have come forward to be trained in administering the overdose kits, Bruckner said it’s time they consider another approach.



“We want to work with residents, student spokespeople – both graduate and undergraduate students, and find out where would be the most comfortable place for them to get a kit – because it doesn’t have to be here,” Bruckner said. “Hopefully that would increase our distribution and promote awareness.”



And from what she’s heard, other post-secondary institutions in the provinces are having the same problems.



Another option, they are still waiting to hear more about from the province and Health Canada, is the nasal sprays.



“That would reduce even the training,” Bruckner said. “Some people just have difficulty with needles – I think it is a bit of a barrier to getting naloxone more readily available to the population.”