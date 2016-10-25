LunchBox Theatre presents new show for Remembrance Day

JP Thibodeau didn’t want to create a memorial, he wanted to create a show celebrating everyone affected by war.

Lest We Forget, a new Lunchbox Theatre show, integrates original music and song in the journey from WWI to the present day. Which is why Thibodeau, co-creator of the show, was emotional after receiving a standing ovation on opening day.

“It just gives you all the feels, and you really appreciate the sacrifices people have made for us to be able to even create a show, let alone be free.” said Thibodeau.

Lest We Forget, follows Kitty and John Ellis’ real-life love story in 1917, through a series of letters written by the couple which reveal the back and forth of couples torn apart by war.

The show also features several other true stories, but for Joe Slabe, co-creator and musical directors, that presented a challenge.

“To take people’s stories and then take an artistic response to them - I think it was sometimes tough because you want to make sure you were true to the experience.”

Eric Wigston, who plays John Ellis in Lest We Forget, said before taking on the role he didn’t fully appreciate the freedom in Canada.

“War affects everyone. That’s something that you think about and you can say, but for me this show has made it real. Seeing all these stories from the early 1900’s to World War Two to now it’s like wow. Where would we be? And for all those people that sacrificed so much for us...I’m not going to take it for granted.” said Wingston.