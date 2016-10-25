New energy efficiency rules coming to Alberta building code

City officials are noticing a bump in the number of developers applying for building permits as a major change to the building code comes into effect next week.



As of Nov. 1, new guidelines on energy efficiency will require buildings of all shapes and sizes to meet new standards on items such as heating, insulation, lighting and more.



Justin Pockar, Energy and Environment Coordinator for the city of Calgary said that even though the new regulations are being handed down by the federal government, they get adopted at the provincial level and enforced the municipal level.



For that reason, the city has been undertaking an education campaign about what the codes will mean.



“One of our main goals has been to get proactive and in front of them to alert them to the changes that are coming. We are getting a lot of late-in-the-game questions,” he said.



Pockar said until now, there have been no regulations about how energy efficient buildings must be, and he knows that is one place builders looked to cut costs when it was time to build.



The Canadian Home Builders' Association says its members already meet and exceed some of the new standards.



Jesse Row, executive director of the Alberta Energy Efficiency Alliance, praised the new rules, saying they are overdue.



