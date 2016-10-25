Video: A sneak peek behind the construction walls of Calgary's New Central Library

News / Calgary

After completing the structure over the LRT line, crews are now working on the skeleton and exterior of the building.

Elizabeth Cameron / For Metro

What’s going on behind the scaffolding and steel structure taking shape downtown?  A whole lot of work.

The New Central Library is on phase two of three, with the steel structure, or the skeleton taking shape. Crews worked 20 hours a day during the the first phase to encapsulate the LRT line that runs beneath the architectural giant.

“It’s a tight construction site,” said spokeswoman Susan Veres. The building is flanked at each end by city hall and a hotel construction site making their assembly space in high demand.

The “underbelly” of the new building will use exposed Red Cedar on the outside. The wood will age beautifully and doesn’t decay. Much of the building’s renderings include wood accents for the modern build. Inside, the exact type of wood finish hasn’t been decided on yet.

Courtesy City of Calgary

Trusses are being put in place and shipped on an as-needed basis. There isn’t enough space around the library to have material lying around. They are welded together on site and put into place as soon as possible. 

Puzzle pieces - Each of the panels, opaque or translucent, are strategically placed to help the building stay hot and cool in the Calgary weather. Only 40 per cent of the panels are clear.

Elizabeth Cameron / For Metro

These steel trusses span sixty-five feet, and will make up the skeleton of the building while holding up the load of books and people who will frequent the new space.

Another new addition on site are the funky panels which will eventually make up a curtain wall around the building.

Flood proof - The New Central Library has been built to withstand another 100-year flood. Structurally, the LRT stands at the main floor, and above it the rest of the building is at home over and above the 100-year flood line.

Elizabeth Cameron / For Metro

The panels are one of a kind and fit together like a puzzle. They’re manufactured locally and tested in Miami for all weather situations.

Veres said the New Central Library is on time and on budget. Once phase two is complete, the third and final phase will see crews working inside the completed structure to add finishing touches before a fourth Quarter reveal in 2018 to the public.

