Video: A sneak peek behind the construction walls of Calgary's New Central Library

What’s going on behind the scaffolding and steel structure taking shape downtown? A whole lot of work.

The New Central Library is on phase two of three, with the steel structure, or the skeleton taking shape. Crews worked 20 hours a day during the the first phase to encapsulate the LRT line that runs beneath the architectural giant.

“It’s a tight construction site,” said spokeswoman Susan Veres. The building is flanked at each end by city hall and a hotel construction site making their assembly space in high demand.

Trusses are being put in place and shipped on an as-needed basis. There isn’t enough space around the library to have material lying around. They are welded together on site and put into place as soon as possible.

These steel trusses span sixty-five feet, and will make up the skeleton of the building while holding up the load of books and people who will frequent the new space.

Another new addition on site are the funky panels which will eventually make up a curtain wall around the building.

The panels are one of a kind and fit together like a puzzle. They’re manufactured locally and tested in Miami for all weather situations.