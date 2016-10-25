Vancouver police blame petty crime spike on Alberta exodus

Vancouver police are pointing the finger at Alberta for a spike in petty crime as the economy pushes undesirables out of the province to greener pastures.



On Tuesday during a press conference at the Vancouver Police Department headquarters, Sgt. Brian Montague, spokesman with the department said they’ve seen many anecdotal examples of Albertans causing problems in B.C.



“I don’t have specific numbers to provide you,” Montague said. “I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that the Alberta economy is so poor right now, and the B.C. economy is thriving.”



This comes after a spike in vehicle thefts earlier this week was attributed to Alberta’s criminals by local business, and on Tuesday, a robbery of a local marijuana shop with two suspects hailing from the prairie province.



In Calgary, police chief Roger Chaffin said he hasn’t seen data himself, but trusts if the economy is good, both Alberta’s upstanding and undesirable citizens will make moves towards B.C.



“I expect there’s migration of people to a more lively economy both in business and criminality,” he said.