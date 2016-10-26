Archery Games nock on Calgary’s door

If you’ve been quivering for the chance to unleash your inner Robin Hood or Katniss Everdeen, Archery Games Calgary has your back.

Expected to open next year in the city’s northeast, owner Adil Hooda describes it like dodgeball meets the Hunger Games.

Players are divided into two teams, thrown into an arena with a bow in hand, with a collection of arrows in the centre.

When the game starts, players run for the arrows and then fire them at the opposing team. Player who would rather not be impaled in the name of fun can relax – the arrows have foam tips, so it's less like a Game of Thrones blood bath and more like getting hit by a bean bag.

“It’s not like a paintball or air soft game where you can shoot repeatedly; you’re very limited in your ammo,” explained Hooda. “You’re foraging for your arrows in some ways, so use them wisely. It’s a little more of a strategy game – there’s a lot more room to dodge.”

Like dodgeball, if you’re hit – you’re out of the game. But, you can be brought back if one of your teammates catches an arrow mid-flight (harder than it seems) or shoots one of the stationary targets set up around the playing field – but that means one less arrow aimed at the opposing team.

And the arrows will be flying everywhere. The standard game is a 10 vs. 10, meaning all players can step into the imaginary boots of Hawkeye, Green Arrow, Artemis, Cupid or Sylvanas Windrunner (wow, there are a lot of fictional archers).

There are barricades players can use for cover, and alternate types of gameplay – including a free-for-all. Hooda said it’s a game where players can quickly pivot to new targets or dodge arrows – so it’s as much about goading other players to make mistakes as it is fast reactions.

The bows themselves are fairly easy to use, and don’t require a ton of strength to get good distance.

It’s based off a business that’s been going strong in Ottawa.

Hooda hopes to have their first location open by March of next year. For more information, visit http://archerygamescalgary.ca.

The real archer’s perspective

Joey Mungo, owner of Calgary’s Jim-Bows Archery, tried out the archery games in Ottawa – and as an actual archer, he feels it’s not exactly like the real thing.

“But it was a good time. It’s a different feeling, but it’s neat – I would do it again for sure,” he laughed.

With real arrows, it’s a lot harder to nock back the bow and aim without sights, but Mungo said, like everything, it just takes a few tries.

Lorna Southwood, owner of the Calgary Archery Centre, thinks it will be a popular destination when it opens up. It’s not that different from when customers come to her store to try their hand with a bow – there’s about 10 to 15 minutes of explaining, and then the shooting begins.