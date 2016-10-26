News / Calgary

Calgary man arrested in relation to Scotiabank robbery

Suspect walked into Scotiabank on 32 Avenue NE and passed a note demanding cash

Police arrested Paul Bracegirdle-Yearwood, 21, of Calgary, with one count of robbery after a bank robbery on Oct. 19.

Calgary police have arrested a 21-year-old Calgary man in relation to a bank robbery in the city’s northeast last week.

A man entered the Scotiabank in the 3500 block of 32 Avenue N.E. around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 19. He handed the teller a note saying he was armed and demanding money.

He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police say no one was injured during the robbery.

Paul Bracegirdle-Yearwood, 21, of Calgary, was charged with one count of robbery as well as with unrelated matters on outstanding warrants.

He will next appear in court on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016.

