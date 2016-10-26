CPS officers frustrated by inaction on diversity and inclusion despite years of work

Current and former members of the Calgary Police Service said they completed much of the work required to get the wheels in motion for the Gender and Diversity Unit to begin making cultural changes in the service years ago—but their work was never used.



This as the CPS grapples with the release of a November 2013 internal review of the force revealing allegations of sexual assault, bullying and intimidation in the workplace and a fear of retaliation if concerns are brought forth.



The officers who came forward to Metro, both current and former, explained they had done work for the new unit back in 2013.



They officers said they conducted interviews and research, created steering committees, reviewed HR practices and put together a full report with their findings and ideas for solving some of the issues —only to be told by leadership that their work would not be utilized.



Issues include gender equity; flex work and respect in the workplace.



When Metro sat down with Chief Roger Chaffin two weeks ago, he confirmed this work had been done, but said, “The issue of being an inclusive and equitable workplace is never over.”



According to the officers, CPS had an “implosion in human resources” in 2010, which left the Respect Matters program in limbo, even though 30 people were assigned to work on the program in 2009.



They said in 2013 a few of them were asked to continue the work, but they said their superiors were trying to make it “strictly about women and the LGBTQ community,” and most men were left out of the conversation.



“We told them we had to stop focusing on one group and make this about the issues in the culture which impacts both genders,” said one officer, who asked their name not be used. “Women were saying, ‘Don’t make it about us because you’ll just make it worse for us.’”



Chaffin said the idea that female officers didn’t want to be singled out and made into focus groups was something he was aware of.



“I think there was fear that in paying attention to them we were somehow going to change how they were perceived by their peers in the workplace—‘you only got promoted because you’re a woman,’” he said.



The officers who spoke with Metro referred to the aforementioned 2013 internal review. They said although they were told their work had to be shelved, many of the ideas put forth in their initial report were present in the review—yet still nothing changed.



“I think Chaffin is in way over his head,” said one officer. “None of the recommendations were put to work, and we’re still in the same position we were in when we started this work.”