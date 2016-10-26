God and science go to court in Theatre Junction's The Monkey Trial

Darwinism and creationism take centre stage in an epic debate at Theatre Junction’s presentation of The Monkey Trial.

Based on what became known in the U.S. as the Scopes Monkey Trial, Frank Vercruyssen will take audiences back to 1925 Tennessee where high school biology teacher John Scopes was accused of teaching evolution. During this time Tennessee’s Butler Act had made it illegal to teach the subject in a state-funded school.

“It’s a fantastic combination of depth, things to talk about, the separation of church and state, etc. but on the other hand, there’s really funny dialogue,” said Vercruyssen.

“Of course, the political relevance speaks just as much today as it did 20 or 50 years ago.”

The case became a nationwide fascination when it was picked up by hundreds of journalists and broadcast on the radio – powerful players from both sides of the debate turned this small trial into a clash between fundamentalism and modernism – dogma and intellectual freedom.

Vercruyssen brings this electrifying dialogue to life – using only three actors.

A judge, who acts as an anchor during the play, with himself and another actor playing every other role.

Behind the performers will be a giant screen, with a grid depicting every lawyer, witness, jury member, preacher, sheriff or other important figure. As both actors often switch roles (playing both prosecution and defence at differenct times), squares on the grid light up to show audiences who is speaking.

“To play both sides of the equation – that’s really quite fun. It gives me the opportunity to do a convincing plea as the defence and a half hour later to do, I hope, a convincing plea of the other side,” Vercruyssen laughed.

The audience is in on it, too – as this is a courtroom drama, the people in the crowd are treated as if they’re sitting in the pews of a court, and the actors are constantly feeling out the audience’s reactions to inform their next speech or reaction.