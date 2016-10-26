Contract faculty at Calgary University teaching more than tenured staff

At Mount Royal University 52 per cent of teaching staff are contract faculty, and they hold 59 per cent of “contact hours,” which means they’re teaching a lion’s share of classes.

And both the president of MRU and their faculty association are wary the school needs to strike a better balance for professors, contract faculty and students.

“When we shine a light on the overuse of contract employment, we’re not saying contract faculty themselves aren’t passionate teachers – they’re very dedicated,” said Mark Schroeder, president of the Mount Royal University faculty association.

“Someone who’s hired semester to semester on a sessional contract…they have to, every semester, re-compete.”

Some of the contracts pay teachers by class time, and don’t include other aspects of academia, like research or professional development. Schroeder said it puts those faculty in a pinch.

Both Schroeder and MRU president David Docherty noted students’ experience outside of the classroom can be thrown off if the school continues depending on contract staff.

Often these workers are sharing their time between institutions or other jobs, and don’t have time to sit on boards, hold office hours or participate in the overarching academic-life at school.

Shifrah Gadamsetti, president of the MRU Students’ Association said students are concerned about the quality of education – in terms of longevity and continuity – when the school utilizes contract faculty.

“We do see students who are really engaged or inspired by a certain professor or class, if they tend to be contract faculty there’s very little guarantee that class, material or positive experience is offered again,” said Gadamsetti.

Docherty noted this year the school has managed to hire on more tenure-track faculty staff because of the government’s stable funding.

“One of the things that was gratifying for me to see, was that among the tenure-track faculty we hired this year, there were a number who were former contract teachers,” said Docherty. “That’s people cobbling together three or four part-time courses.”

Docherty said he’s not sure how many of the school’s contract staff are in that position.

MRU still has many programs, like journalism, interior design and business studies that require “practitioners,” which Docherty explains come in to teach one or two courses.

“hat I’m concerned with, and what I want to get a handle on is how many of our par-time faculty are people who have PhDs,” he said. “It would be nice to get more of those on full time.”