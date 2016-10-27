Alberta beekeeper feeling the sting of imported honey

Kevin Nixon remembers what it was like being afraid of bees.



But now, as owner of Nixon Honey, Nixon said he’s less concerned about being stung and more concerned about being stung by higher costs brought about by what he said the volume of imported honey coming into Canada used by major manufacturers.



As a result, the honey farm is trying to manage its labour as efficiently as possible, and is looking at using cheaper alternative treatments to control pests, all in an effort to keep costs down.



“It’s very difficult to cut down on putting input in to your bees because if we cheap out and don’t give our bees what they need now, next year, our winter losses could be higher. It just snowballs.” says Nixon.



In the spring of 2015, honey was being sold for about $2 a pound, and now the sweet syrup is being sold for almost half that, at $1.15.



According to Statistics Canada, Alberta produced 42.8 million pounds of honey in 2015, making it the top producer in the country. In total, honey producers export up to 70 per cent of their production, mainly to the U.S.



Back in 2006, Canadian production was pegged at 106 million pounds.



Nixon says he would like to see Canada build a lab to test the blends of honey imported to Canada. There are currently no such labs in North America with the closest one being in Europe.



“It’s very frustrating because there’s a lot of people out there that would like to support products of Canada and their local producers and don’t understand that they’re being blindsided.” says Nixon.



McCormick Canada, the parent company of Billy Bee did not respond in time for publication, but has previously stated they label all products blended with honey from other countries.