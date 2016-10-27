Ask Her founder running for Calgary City Council

Last Tuesday, with her mother by her side, Eshmahan Razavi went to Calgary City Hall to put her name on the election registry. In the spring, Razavi helped found the Ask Her foundation with the aim of getting more women to run in the 2017 municipal election. What she found as she met with potential candidates was that the question was being thrown right back at her. “Initially I kept saying no, and people would ask me why. My concern was that it’s not the right time for me, but then I realized that’s more of an excuse than anything else. “If I want to spearhead this kind of change, I have to put my money where my mouth is.”

Razavi, a professional mediator by day, has set her sights on Ward 2.



“I’ve done a lot of volunteer work in that area,” she said. “I’m familiar with it in that sense and I’m attuned to the issues of the area.”



The issues she’d like to focus on most as a councillor include cost of living issues, mobility and transportation, and the development of new communities.



She said her day job as a mediator would be a huge asset in the council chambers.



“I’m used to engaging with stakeholders who have different opinions and learning how to listen and how to bring them together,” she said.



Because she’s going to be a candidate, Razavi has had to step away from the board of Ask Her.



New interim president Lindsay Amantea said she was not surprised to see Razavi step up and run.



“I was one of the people encouraging her,” she said. “It shows the power of what happens if enough people ask – which was the entire point.”



Razavi is quietly working on assembling a team and preparing her campaign strategy.



“Part of the reason I’m running is I’d like to encourage and foster a different kind of tone in council. I’d like for it to be more collaborative. The feedback I’ve been getting is that its adversarial, and I think that turns people off. So I think that encouraging that collaborative dialogue will lead to better solution building but also engage the city more.”