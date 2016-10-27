Calgary Airbnb host not worried about possible regulations

Keith Robinson said said if he didn’t use Airbnb to rent out a room in his house, he probably would have moved to smaller digs a long time ago. The Calgary man lives in the northwest with his wife Yoshiko. Their children are grown, and six years ago they stumbled into the world of Airbnb hosting. “Before we did Airbnb – we were the kind of people who would put people up,” said Robinson. He said his daughter told him about the website that allows people to rent out rooms or their entire house. Now semi-retired, Robinson treats Airbnb host as a side job. He tends to host people for longer stays, and his proximity to the University of Calgary and the Foothills Hospital give him an advantage. One of his regular guests is a medical professional from Tanzania who sometimes works at the hospital. Professors who are at the university for a short duration also end up at his home. “We’ve had over 1,000 people from every continent, including scientists from Antarctica,” he said.

In September, Coun. Richard Pootmans said Airbnb could become an issue for the city. Other Canadian cities such as Vancouver are already working on regulations.



Robinson suspects regulations are coming sooner or later, and he’s not too concerned about that day.



“I have no problem with regulations,” said Robinson. “My concern is that the regulations meet the situation.”



He said Airbnb hosting is not the same thing as a bed and breakfast or a hotel, because those business put out signs, and they don’t use online rating systems for their guests.



"We’re not doing what bed and breakfasts do. We’re not doing what hotels do. So the current regulatory structure doesn’t fit. I would object if they tried to cram us into the current structure."



For its part, the city is not currently tracking complaints about Airbnb rentals.



City spokesperson Rudy De Ciancio said the city can’t do anything about home rentals under current land use bylaws unless it’s a secondary suite.



As for Airbnb regulations, those are a long way off.



“Nothing officially on our end has started in Planning and Development,” he said.