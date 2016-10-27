Calgary scientists use snail brains for neurological research
Neurons connected to microchips for studies on epilepsy, Alzheimer's
Snails have exceptionally large brain neurons for their size, and the tiny creatures are helping researchers at the University of Calgary study neurological conditions like epilepsy.
A team of engineers and researchers with the Cumming School of Medicine have developed a neuro-chip that can record the activity of brain neurons.
Pierre Wijdenes has spent the past four years working on the project as part of his PhD in biomedical engineering.
“We don't really understand how neurological conditions such as epilepsy work, and we don’t yet understand how to treat them properly. The idea with this device is that we can study brain cells and their networks to see how they are affected by different types of mitigation, like drugs or electrical activity,” said Wijdenes.
“This allows us to begin to understand the mechanics of conditions like epilepsy.”
The neurons, supplied by snails, are placed on the chip inside an incubator/microscope hybrid.
According to Wijdenes, most institutions can only record neuron activity for a few minutes. With an incubated environment for the brain neurons, the new chip can continuously record activity for weeks or even months.
This extended time allows the researchers to observe how different drugs or solutions may affect the brain neurons’ activity.
The implications of this technology, according to Dr. Naweed Syed, a professor of cell biology and anatomy with the University of Calgary who helped develop the chip, are huge.
“We don’t know what goes wrong (in the brain) with conditions like epilepsy, Parkinson's, Alzheimers, psychiatric disorders, and more,” said Dr. Syed.
“This technology is proof of concept that we can integrate technology with the brain. We are hoping in the future we will be able to use these chips to regain lost brain function.”
