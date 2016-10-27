Calgary scientists use snail brains for neurological research

Snails have exceptionally large brain neurons for their size, and the tiny creatures are helping researchers at the University of Calgary study neurological conditions like epilepsy.



A team of engineers and researchers with the Cumming School of Medicine have developed a neuro-chip that can record the activity of brain neurons.



Pierre Wijdenes has spent the past four years working on the project as part of his PhD in biomedical engineering.



“We don't really understand how neurological conditions such as epilepsy work, and we don’t yet understand how to treat them properly. The idea with this device is that we can study brain cells and their networks to see how they are affected by different types of mitigation, like drugs or electrical activity,” said Wijdenes.



“This allows us to begin to understand the mechanics of conditions like epilepsy.”



The neurons, supplied by snails, are placed on the chip inside an incubator/microscope hybrid.