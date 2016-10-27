Grizzly bear and her cubs spotted in Springbank

A mother grizzly bear and her cubs have been spotted in the Springbank area.



Alberta Environment and Parks is advising residents in the area to secure their garbage, pet food, and any livestock feed in containers that won’t encourage the bears to hang around.



Right now, bears are preparing to hibernate as winter approaches. Residents who may encounter them are advised to maintain eye contact with the bear and back away slowly. It is also reccomended by wildlife officers to carry bear spray when outside.



The Rocky View School District notified parents of the bear sighting on Thursday, to ensure parents and children are alert when being picked up or dropped off by a school bus.