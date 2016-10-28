Calgary’s graveyards tours bring characters from the past to life

We often forget that Halloween isn’t just a time for kids dressed as ghouls and ghosts to collect treats at dusk.



It’s also a time to remember and commemorate the dead.



In Calgary, one of the best places to do that is at one of the city’s many graveyards where families can practice a more traditional form of All Hallows’ Eve – visiting the spirits of our city’s past.



Despite the city’s regular cemetery tours, held every Sunday at Union Cemetery, and other times throughout the summer and fall months at Burnsland and St. Mary’s Cemetery, throughout the Halloween season, fall is one of the lowest attendance times for tours.



So far this year, there have been 363 in attendance, and a high volume of interest comes from tourists and Calgarians visiting the grounds during summer months.



“Funny enough our highest stats are in the summer time,” said Trina Vickery, City of Calgary spokeswoman. “People want to see the history of the city and where we’ve grown from.”



To give our readers a taste of what the city’s tours are like, we followed City of Calgary educator Leah Elford through the grounds of Union Cemetery – one of the city’s biggest and oldest cemeteries.



“Some of the people buried here died as many as 130 years ago,” Elford said. “Some of the gravestones are very very old, and some have fallen over.”



This graveyard dates back to 1890 after the city’s original burial ground at Shaganappi Point (1884) was found to be too rock-laden for caskets. Although that cemetery was only open for six years, it took 20-years to migrate the bodies from one site to the other.



“We’re not actually sure they moved everybody,” Elford said. “There might still be people buried at the Shaganappi Golf Course.”



Since then, the grounds have seen a variety of guests, including wildlife like owls and hares, and even bootleggers who used the grounds for discreet booze drop offs – some gravestones still have the secret compartments to show for it.



More than 20,000 people are buried on the grounds. Now, although funerals do happen at the Union Cemetery on occasion, all of the available plots are spoken for.



Those buried in the plots share the hilled park-like grounds with some of Calgary’s most recognizable names, but others laid to rest in Union Cemetery also have stories to tell.





A giant, a fire chief, and a dentist