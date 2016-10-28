Calgary Police Service officer charged in domestic incident

A Calgary police office has been put on administrative leave following charges in a domestic violence case.

According to police, the Calgary Police Service Domestic Conflict Unit began investigating Oct. 24 after the ex-spouse of a 16-year CPS member reported a verbal altercation at her residence.

The victim alleged that the CPS member threatened to beat her current boyfriend and attempted to force his way into the home. Police said the member was uniformed and on duty at the time of the incident.

The ex-spouse also reported two emails from the CPS member and an additional verbal altercation in a public place.

After the investigation, the officer was charged with four counts of breach of probation, one count of uttering threats and one count of assault.

The charges stemmed from a domestic incident and to protect the identity of the victim and the welfare of the family, police said they will not release the name of the officer allegedly involved.