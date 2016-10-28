Former Calgary police officer says denying cultural issues in force problematic
Former CPS officer Marlene Hope said by saying a culture of bullying and harassment doesn't exist marginalizes victims
A
A
Marlene Hope was a Calgary police officer for nearly two decades, and she said people denying the culture of bullying and harassment is “concerning.”
A Calgary media report out Wednesday profiling female members of the Calgary Police Service who defended the organization, specifically the men, saying they had never seen or experienced intimidation or bullying within the force.
“I got direct comments from some of the victims of bullying, harassment and sexual assault who felt that those comments marginalized them and made them feel victimized again,” said Hope, a retired detective.
She said it’s troubling to
“Although I can understand what point they’re trying to drive home, it’s an inaccurate picture,” she said. “Just because they haven’t experienced it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. I’d question how in their years of service they have not seen a culture of bullying and harassment when it’s actually been validated.”
Hope said making comments like that are problematic for everyone.
“Men have to feel like they’re part of this
Further, Hope said she was one of the women who reached out to city
Hope said the article surprised her because she and the other women felt left in the lurch by Colley-Urquhart last April when she stopped communicating with them out of the blue.
“We felt the article was a fair reflection of what had happened,” she
Metro called Colley-
Meanwhile, Calgary police Chief Roger Chaffin delivered a message via the CPS Facebook page Thursday evening, commenting on recent media coverage, and the "punditry" that's come along with it.
"Those in the political realm and those that may have once played a role in this organization need to be clear about their intentions and their facts. Sharing information that is inaccurate is irresponsible. It does nothing to foster the public’s trust in our service and our officer’s trust in the workplace," the post read.
Colley-
Mayor Naheed Nenshi weighed in on this idea Thursday.
“We have a
“Instead, we’re having this debate in the media."
