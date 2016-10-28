Former Calgary police officer says denying cultural issues in force problematic

Marlene Hope was a Calgary police officer for nearly two decades, and she said people denying the culture of bullying and harassment is “concerning.”

A Calgary media report out Wednesday profiling female members of the Calgary Police Service who defended the organization, specifically the men, saying they had never seen or experienced intimidation or bullying within the force.

“I got direct comments from some of the victims of bullying, harassment and sexual assault who felt that those comments marginalized them and made them feel victimized again,” said Hope, a retired detective.

She said it’s troubling to her that people are making these comments, especially since the allegations are backed up in both a 2009 report and 2013 audit of CPS workplace culture.

“Although I can understand what point they’re trying to drive home, it’s an inaccurate picture,” she said. “Just because they haven’t experienced it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. I’d question how in their years of service they have not seen a culture of bullying and harassment when it’s actually been validated.”

Hope said making comments like that are problematic for everyone.

“Men have to feel like they’re part of this process, because bullies are both genders,” she said. “Some of our worst bullies in the department are female and our victims are men. For them to say it’s one or the other is absolutely untrue.”

Further, Hope said she was one of the women who reached out to city councillor and Calgary police commissioner, Diane Colley- Urquhart about the culture issues in the force— something Colley- Urquhart also spoke with media about earlier this week.

Hope said the article surprised her because she and the other women felt left in the lurch by Colley-Urquhart last April when she stopped communicating with them out of the blue.

“We felt the article was a fair reflection of what had happened,” she said “But we’re not really interested in going over this with her again.”

Metro called Colley- Urquhart , left a voicemail, spoke with her assistant, wrote an email and filled out a request for information, but didn’t hear back from the councillor by print time.

Meanwhile, Calgary police Chief Roger Chaffin delivered a message via the CPS Facebook page Thursday evening, commenting on recent media coverage, and the "punditry" that's come along with it.

"Those in the political realm and those that may have once played a role in this organization need to be clear about their intentions and their facts. Sharing information that is inaccurate is irresponsible. It does nothing to foster the public’s trust in our service and our officer’s trust in the workplace," the post read.

Colley- Urquhart also suggested Thursday CPS move human resources to the city to help deal with the internal issues.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi weighed in on this idea Thursday.

“We have a councillor who’s served on the commission for nearly 10 years, and it’s odd to me that these issues have not been brought forth to the commission in the past,” he said.