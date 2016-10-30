Calgary looks to boost fines on nuisance matters

The results are in from surveys the city did on updating its community standards bylaws, and now administration is suggesting increased fines for a number of bylaws.

One proposed change would require a wire mesh over any fire pits. The fine on non-compliance would jump from $500 to $750.

Numerous fine increases are also proposed for noise complaints and for unkempt properties. Issues such as accumulation of building materials, harmful fluids, or long weeds and grass could soon cost homeowners up to $400 in fines.

The city also heard loud and clear that residents want ‘no junk mail’ stickers honoured by non-commercial distributors. This would mean religious and anti-abortion groups would not be able to leave flyers in residential mailboxes.

The report to the committee responsible notes that 75 per cent of Calgarians who provided feedback supported the change on flyers.

Coun. Evan Woolley said the survey showed that for the most part, Calgarians are getting along just fine with their neighbours.

Nevertheless, the city needs tools in its toolbox to address the small issues that do arise.