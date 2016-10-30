Consumption versus Injection: How Alberta is branding harm reduction

Regardless of what you call it, Alberta is getting into the business of harm reduction by giving drug users a safe place to take their drugs.

Late last week the province announced it would provide funding for agencies working to establish supervised consumption sites, but for our neighbours to the west, these sites are known as supervised injection sites.

According to Alberta Liberal Leader Dr. David Swann, the name change might be a result of previous governments conservative feelings about crime reduction, where people turned off by the idea of supervised injection sites can take a bit more comfort if they’re called supervised consumption sites.

“If it’s turning people off and they’re pulling away their support for (sites) because they don’t like (the name), it’s a problem. If it’s turning people away that would use the system more if it was spelt friendlier, then let’s use words that will get people comfortable with it,” said Swann.

Randy Pages of the Alberta Addicts Who Educate and Advocate Responsibly (AAWEAR) also welcomes the name change.

“I’m not a big fan of the term injection sites, so I like consumption sites,” said Pages who added that the province still needs to do more.

Both Pages and Swann note that despite the name change, the government needs to work on making the sites a more open and a friendlier place to heal those who might be turned away because of stigma placed on users.