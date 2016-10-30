From football to funnies, former Stampeder Jon Cornish gets dirty

Ex-Calgary Stampeder Jon Cornish has accused an infant of being a criminal.

Mostly, it was because he didn’t want to admit his girlfriend (and said infant’s older sister) had buried him alive in a cemetery.

So he blamed the baby.

Yes, that’s one of those crazy stories we make to draw you into an article before revealing the whole thing was done on stage, in the name of comedy, but it turns out Jon Cornish is a refreshingly hilarious guy.

If you haven’t heard of it, Dirty Laundry is an improvised soap opera that takes to the Lunchbox theatre stage every week, continuing an on-going storyline. This year, the theme is a football drama like Friday Night Lives – appropriately named Monday Night Lights because, you know, the show is every Monday.

Cornish originally joined the first episode of the season as a guest star – but then kept coming back for more, and has now become a re-occurring guest in the show.

“He’s entrenched himself in the plot in a way that even if we didn’t want him in the plot, he’s involved in everything,” laughed Carly McKee, who plays the mother of the previously mentioned infant on stage.

In fact, Cornish is actively being trained by the cast to learn how to be a theatre actor. Luckily his football training is worth more than just fancy footwork.

“Whatever you’re performing on, whether it’s a stage or field, there’s a flow – someone might do something crazy and you just have to go with it,” Cornish said. “It’s really about being in the present, and that’s with sport and theatre.”

Cornish didn’t expect to fall in love with improvising – but now he has a fleshed-out character he brings to the stage when he joins the show (usually every two weeks). He’s developed hopes, dreams and motivations. According to McKee, Cornish isn’t afraid to drive the plot and really open up to his feelings on stage.

“He’s doing really honest, in the moment work that we all strive to do,” she said.

“I guess I’m more sensitive that I thought,” he laughed.

Cornish will be in just about every December show of Dirty Laundry, giving fans plenty of chances to catch him on stage, playing up the dramatic aspects of high school football life.

Speaking of high school – the Dirty Laundry cast is going full-out with the theme this year, which includes a dance that everyone is invited to.

Homecoming

On Nov. 13 at the Evergreen Community Spaces, McKee is helping organize the most ‘legit’ homecoming party Calgary has ever seen.

There will be a band, songs from different era, corsages, a photographer – and guests are encouraged to wear their old prom outfits, or whatever they deem appropriate.

“We’re doing the homecoming dance you wish your school had,” she beamed. “Because we didn’t have the ones you see in movies, so that’s what we’re going for.”