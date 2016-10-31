Calgary men groom for Movember greatness

Nothing will make you feel manlier - or itchier - than a nice, thick moustache.

That's why local facial hair enthusiasts are encouraging men to treat themselves to a fresh hot shave before growing in their follicles throughout Movember.

Each November men are invited to start off the beginning of the month with a clean face and grow in their soup catchers as the month progresses. The goal is to raise awareness and money for some of the biggest health issues faced by men including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

Brett Theissen of Calgary Facial Hair Club, who has a five-inch moustache and an eight-inch beard, said it’s all about commitment.

“Shampooing and conditioning whenever you bathe, and then when you get out of the shower or bathtub, using a good oil, not a gross synthetic kind of sticky oil, but using something natural.” said Theissen who also won second place in the Western Canadian Beard and Moustache Championships.

Theissen personally recommends using local company Mammoth Beard Co., which he said keeps his beard “pretty happy.”

For the trendier man, Tala Henning of Kent of Inglewood said this year’s biggest trend is not how full you can grow your beard or moustache - it’s bedazzling your beard with gems and beads.

“Beard gems are like little beads for your beard.” said Henning. “It’s a little gem that you stick in the middle of your beard, maybe shaped like a skull. Very viking.”

According to the Movember Foundation, men experience worse long-term health issues than women, and die on average six years earlier. Poor mental health leads to about half a million men taking their own life every year - an average of one every minute.

Which is why for both Henning and Theissen, no matter what the state of their face rug, helping the cause is a good thing all around.

“You can have a crappy moustache, but as long as you believe in the (cause), it’s a good moustache.” said Henning.