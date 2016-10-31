Suspected shooting in Riverbend leaves one person dead
Calgary police were called to the scene around 10:50 a.m. Monday morning.
One person has died in what police believe to be a shooting in the city's southeast.
According to a release, police remain on scene in the 100 block of Riverbend Drive SE. They said police were called to the location around 10:50 a.m. Monday after reports of a shooting.
Information is limited at this time, an update will be provided as information becomes available.
