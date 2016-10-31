Wizards of Marda Loop create Oz on their lawn

For the past eight years, Rob Morrow and Dale Hoggins have been transforming their home for the holidays – to the delight of the Marda Loop residents.

Taking a page out of Glinda the Good Witch’s book, it’s always best to start at the beginning – and all you do is follow the yellow brick road to get to Morrow and Hoggin’s spectacular Wizard of Oz themed home and party for Halloween.

Of course, to get to the yellow brick road, you first have to head down the grey paved road of 15A St. SW.

Once you arrive, Morrow and Hoggins have decorated their entire front yard as an homage to one of Hoggin’s favourite movies – there are mannequins dressed up as Glinda, Dorothy and her pals.

Just past munchkin land is a poppy field, where the lion lays fast asleep, and in the distance is the wizard in his hot air balloon.

In one corner hides the Wicked Witch, who spouts lines from the movie as kids pass by to collect their candy, and in the other corner is person-sized tornado, spinning in place with the farm caught in the winds.

Finally, there’s the entrance to the fabled Emerald City – and luckily, inside there are no wizard tricks: only some snacks and a bit of wine for the adults.

‘This is our gift to everyone,” smiled Morrow, who spent the last month shopping and building the massive display.

“We have fun doing it, but it’s for the kids – to see their reaction is the best part. Actually, some of the parent’s reactions are amazing. They just love it.”

The display was only put on Oct. 30, and it will go down on Nov. 1. Morrow and Hoggins love the opportunity to get to know their neighbours and do something fun for the community.

They actually do it every holiday – in past Christmases they’ve turned their yard into a forest of trees, or made the exterior into a gingerbread house. Last Halloween, their yard was a cemetery after dark – with skeletons playing cards or walking their dogs.