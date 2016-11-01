Calgary police identify victim in Riverbend Halloween shooting
Kyle Rowe, 26, of Calgary, was gunned down in a parked vehicle on Monday morning
Calgary Police have identified the man shot and killed in the southeast community of Riverbend Monday.
Kyle Rowe, 26, of Calgary, was gunned down while in a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home.
Police received the call around 10:50 a.m., and the victim was declared deceased at the scene.
The killing is believed to be a targeted attack and CPS said there is no ongoing danger to the public.
Calgary Police are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877.
Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.
