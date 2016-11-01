CPS open to independent consultants examining workplace culture

Calgary police chief Roger Chaffin said he’s going to be continually looking at ways to improve workplace culture and human resources—and he’s open to bringing in outside consultants to offer a fresh perspective.

On Tuesday, the Calgary Police Service (CPS), Calgary Police Commission (CPC) and City of Calgary held a joint press conference to address the spotlight that has been shined on CPS human resource practices and workplace culture in various media reports.

These reports stem from a 2013 review that highlighted concerning allegations of bullying, harassment, intimidation and sexual harassment.

Since the review was conducted, the chief said they’ve started many initiatives including opening the Respect Matters program and the creation of the Office of Inclusion.

But, Chaffin said he’s open to the idea of having autonomous individuals or organizations look at the service’s practices and offer ideas on how they can continue to improve.

"I wanted some independent eyes to look at what we’re doing,” he said. “There’s regulatory reasons why we have an HR structure independent from the city— but there’s other experts out there we can go to to look at issues of gender and diversity.”

Chaffin said one possibility would be the status of women councils.

Kathleen Palmer, city auditor, said no one has approached her office to conduct an audit of CPS’ human resource practices. She said city counsel can ask her office to conduct an audit at anytime .

Chaffin said he foresees—and hopes— this is an ongoing conversation for years to come.

“We’re talking about a culture of policing that is decades and decades old and we’re redirecting the ship—but it’s not going to happen overnight,” he said.

Mayor Nenshi lays out expectations for improvement in CPS workplace culture

Speaking from experience, retired Calgary Police Service detective Marlene Hope said going through the proper channels when raising concerns got her nowhere.

Hope said in her experience ,“the processes didn’t always allow for the truth to prevail.”

On Tuesday, CPS, CPC and the city said they’re committed to continually making changes, refining and monitoring how the service’s workplace culture can be improved.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi spoke at Tuesday’s press conference and said he expects to see action in three areas of the service.

“What we have to do is acknowledge what works, what doesn’t work and we have to strive to be better,” he said.

Nenshi’s first expectation is better reporting and managing of reports.

“We have to have a system that works, that is confidential, that allows people safety in coming forward with reports so they don’t feel ostracized in their work environment,” he said. “There are some challenges in a paramilitary style organization in doing that, but it’s possible to do and it will be done.”

The mayor’s second expectation is that systemic issues are dealt with.

He gave the example of women returning from maternity and asked how we can make sure it doesn’t stint their career progression.

Finally, he said there needs to be a cultural shift.

“Those are the things we expect as a community— we expect the police service to do (those things) and we expect the commission to provide oversight on (them). I’m very confident we will continue to do better,” he said.

Hope said she fears there is a lot of talk happening and no action.

“It’s a David and Goliath thing,” she said. “They’re flexing their muscles and hoping we go away—and we won’t.”

Chief Roger Chaffin addressed this, saying he knows things won’t change immediately, but pointed to numerous steps the service has taken.

Steps included the creation of the Office of Inclusion and their partnership with the University of Calgary on cultural change and gender diversity in the workplace.

Councillor's actions questioned

In the last week, references have been made about city councillor Diane Colley-Urquhart’s involvement in perpetuating media attention on CPS’ workplace review.

On Thursday Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Chief Roger Chaffin both made statements about their dismay with Colley-Urquhart’s participation in the media reports. Neither person made direct mention of Colley-Urquhart in their comments.

On Monday, the CPC released a statement (again without naming anyone) saying a commissioner was “speaking out of turn,” and calling it “inappropriate.”

Then, on Tuesday, reporters asked all three organizations what should be done to curb these incidents.

“I’m not in shutting anybody up,” said Nenshi. “In my mind when I speak out I try not to do more harm then good.”

When asked if there would be action taken by the CPC, Chair Howie Shikaze said there would be a private discussion within the commission to address the issue.

Chief Chaffin said his concern isn’t that people speak out against him or the force, but the presenting of inaccurate information. He said it has a negative effect because members become defensive.