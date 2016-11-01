Giraffe and Hippo celebrate birthdays at the Calgary Zoo

The Calgary Zoo celebrated two important birthdays this week.

Moshi the giraffe turned one on October 22, and Lobi the hippo celebrated his tenth birthday on Halloween.

“We always make a big deal of birthdays, and invite the public to join in,” said Mona Keith, an African Savannah keeper at the Calgary Zoo.

A crowd sang the two animals happy birthday, and each were given their favourite treats— watermelon and pumpkin— to munch on.

Hippos typically live until their late forties, which makes Lobi a teenager.

“He’s always trouble,” said Keith.

The young giraffe, whose enclosure is beside Lobi’s in the African Savannah building, was more interested in the crowd than her treats.

When Moshi was born, she was six feet tall. Today, she stands at over 10 feet, but is still significantly shorter than the rest of her tower (did you know a group of giraffes is called a tower?).

Newborn giraffes typically stand and take their first steps within an hour of being born, or zookeepers become worried.

“Moshi was textbook,” according to Keith.

Her mother, Carrie, is 23. Moshi is her fourth calf.

“Every single keeper here would agree, Moshi is very personable,” said Keith. “She's very fun to work with.”

When she was a few weeks old, Moshi was introduced to her father, Nabo, who weighs over 1,000 kilograms.

“Right from the start, Moshi pushed her dad around. If he’s eating, she’ll just come up and push him out of the way – she's tough,” said Keith.

There are only 29 giraffes in Canada. Giraffes have been bred at the Calgary Zoo since the 1960’s.