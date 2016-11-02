Calgary looks to cut more red tape on secondary suites
Getting rid of development permit requirement could save a month of waiting: Developer
The city wants people to register their secondary suites and bring them up to code so much, they’re planning on permanently doing away with another hurdle.
Administration is telling councillors that homeowners should not need to get a development permit on top of their building permit in areas where suites are permitted, and where the suite complies with land use bylaws.
A temporary exemption was brought in last September after the Secondary Suites Working Group made the suggestion as part of a larger push to focus on the safety aspect of secondary suites.
It’s welcome news to developers like Nawaz Damji, who works at Equium Group.
“It seems like a minor change but it knocks almost a month off your approval time,” he said.
He said before this was relaxed, it meant waiting a month to get a development permit, only to resubmit the same documents and wait just as long for the building permit.
“One side is looking at requirements in the bylaw and the other side is looking at requirements in building codes,” he said.
Coun. Richard Pootmans said the temporary exemption has shown the concept works.
“It just removes one of the speedbumps into getting people into secondary suites safely – and I think any time we can do that we’re on the right track.”
He said it’s a case where removing a regulatory barrier will make things safer.
“These now come under the city’s purview,” said Pootmans. “The city is aware of this suite, and the city will be able to keep much closer tabs on its safety going forward.”
The bylaw change is not a done deal yet. The matter will be going before a committee Thursday. From there it will move on to city council.
Although this council has shown no appetite for making major changes to secondary suite rules, minor tweaks in the name of red tape reduction have squeaked through.
