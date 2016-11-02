Calgary looks to cut more red tape on secondary suites

The city wants people to register their secondary suites and bring them up to code so much, they’re planning on permanently doing away with another hurdle.



Administration is telling councillors that homeowners should not need to get a development permit on top of their building permit in areas where suites are permitted, and where the suite complies with land use bylaws.



A temporary exemption was brought in last September after the Secondary Suites Working Group made the suggestion as part of a larger push to focus on the safety aspect of secondary suites.



It’s welcome news to developers like Nawaz Damji, who works at Equium Group.



“It seems like a minor change but it knocks almost a month off your approval time,” he said.



He said before this was relaxed, it meant waiting a month to get a development permit, only to resubmit the same documents and wait just as long for the building permit.



“One side is looking at requirements in the bylaw and the other side is looking at requirements in building codes,” he said.