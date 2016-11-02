Calgary’s proposed junk mail fines relief for some residents

It’s an image that stays with kids, and families, but that’s what the Canadian Centre for Bioethical Reform wants.

On Wednesday, city councillors debated new bylaw amendments in the Community and Protective Services committee. If accepted into law by council, groups like CCBR could face fines between $50 and $100 per offence if residents with “no junk mail” signs report them to the city’s bylaw officers.

“It’s a vital part of our community to be able to circulate information, upcoming events, whether they’re controversial or not,” said Cameron Côté, activism and outreach director at CCBR's Calgary office.

Côté said it would affect how a a wide variety of groups are able to communicate their message to the community because putting out advertisements in newspapers or on television can be cost-prohibitive.

The bylaw exempts community associations, and any federal, provincial or municipal government communications.

Coun. Druh Farrell questioned Côté, asking him if he thought it was CCSB’s right to put graphic postcards in the mailboxes on Calgarian’s private property.

“Whether it’s regarding abortion, whether it’s regarding some other disturbing human rights violation that’s happening, I think that those groups need to be able to share their message with Canadians,” Côté said.

For some Calgarians the fine comes as a relief, as day home operators and parents have been calling on the city, or federal government, to act in the case of these graphic handouts.

Stacey Watson has found pro-life postcards in her mailbox, thankfully before her kids got to them. She has since had another delivery she counts herself lucky enough to have intercepted; she ran out in her socks to confront the young man who delivered that second flyer.

And if this law passes she would be able to call bylaw.

“It’s freedom of speech, I’m a believer of freedom of speech,” Watson said. “But I do think there should be some sort of moral stance on it. I would say the bylaw doesn’t go far enough – there needs to be an acknowledgement about how hate speech (racially charged materials) are distributed.”

Present for the committee meeting was a member of the city’s legal team – he noted solicitors are confident the bylaw would stand up in court, and doesn’t infringe on rights and freedoms.