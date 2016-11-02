CBE board of trustee decision not to discuss sunshine list ruffles parents' feathers

A Calgary parent group is weighing in on the Calgary Board of Education sunshine list debate—or lack thereof.

Metro reported in October that Trustee Amber Stewart brought forward the motion to discuss with the CBE board of trustees, but it didn’t get any further than that.

The Calgary Association of Parents and School Councils ( CAPSC ) said Wednesday that the decision to have the sunshine list discussion “in the dark” was troublesome and pointed to salary increases in some head office functions that raise flags.

“The reality is that every dollar that comes out of the classroom is a dollar that doesn’t directly support children and teachers,” said CAPSC spokeswoman Lisa Davis.

CAPSC said increases range from 8-40 per cent , with the highest being 40 per cent in increase for certified teachers in human resources and 25 per cent increase for certified teachers in learning innovations.

“What we can infer from these increases is that there is a serious inability by the board of trustees to control costs at head office,” said Davis.

Stewart said she’s pleased to see a parent group passionate about this issue.

“It (the sunshine list) removes that ambiguity of taking large numbers and dividing them by this and that and then drawing conclusions from that information—which may or may not reflect an accurate picture,” she said. “A sunshine list is an opportunity to be more clear with the public.”

All agencies, boards, and commissions had until June 2016 to release their sunshine lists. School boards were excluded from this transparency requirement.

CAPSC said school boards should be held to the highest standards of transparency and accountability.

“Ultimately it affects children,” said Davis.

Metro reached out to CBE Board Chair Joy Bowen-Eyre but did not receive a response by print deadline, however a statement from Brad Grundy, the CBE's chief financial officer, was provided by email.

"It’s unfortunate that the analysis done by CAPSC is grossly inaccurate," he said. "It's absurd to imply that a certificated teacher, under a collective agreement, would receive a 40 per cent raise."

Grundy pointed to the CBE's compensation disclosure website, budget and financial information webpage and teachers' collective agreement for those seeking more information.

"We are a well-managed and highly regulated organization," said Grundy.

Davis gave examples she said shows discrepancies.

“We have school counsels raising money for lunchroom tables so their kids don’t have to sit on the floor while they eat. We have one school that’s raised $80,000 over three years just to pay for books in the library,” said Davis. “There is a very clear line for lack of resources in the classroom and the large and expensive bureaucracy downtown.”

CAPSC said the board of trustees is the main barrier to getting money in the classrooms and yet there's no one to hold them accountable.