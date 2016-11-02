Pot politics on Calgary committee agenda Thursday

Thinking about getting some new ‘houseplants’ once the federal government legalizes marijuana in the spring? Think again.



The city is discussing its position on pot legalization at committee Tuesday, and it’s spelled out its wish list for the feds as they wrestle with new legislation.



For one thing, the city doesn't want pot to be grown in the average household due to mould and fire risks.



Administration is also discussing how to amend nuisance bylaws to deal with complaints from neighbours about second hand smoke.



“This is going to be the first major strategic discussion we have on this subject,” said Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra. “If there are some major things coming down the political pipe, I imagine we’ll learn it (Thursday).”



Carra said it looks as if the tax revenue from legal marijuana will primarily go to the provincial and federal governments, while municipalities will carry the weight when it comes to enforcement.



He hopes the city will be able to tap into that revenue stream to offset regulation costs.