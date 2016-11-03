Alberta occupational outlook shows job shortage for next ten years

Butter up your cake pans and fire up that oven because it looks like bakers are going to be wanted like hot cakes.

According to the annual Occupational Demand and Supply Outlook released Tuesday, the province is expected to be short a total of 78 bakers by the time 2025 rolls around, but that’s not the only job that’s expecting to be in hot demand in the next few years.

Childcare and homework support workers, transit drivers, computer and information professionals and managers in construction and transportation are forecasted to have a labour shortage of more than 1,000 workers.

Overall the government estimates that the province will have a cumulative shortage of 50,000 workers.

According to Jeanette Sutherland of Calgary Economic Development (CED) as the economy starts to turn around, there’s going to be an increase in demand for a number of workers in technical and managerial jobs - where the age of workers is generally higher and are forecasted to retire.

“The key will be collaboration between the governments, industry and postsecondary (institutions) so we can meet the labour demand need,” Sutherland said.

One of those looking to fill in the shortage is Heather Morante, a baker at Sidewalk Citizen Bakery who said that the demand for bakers is not that surprising given the rise in artisanal cuisine.

“Even with a lot of artisanal movement that has been happening, a lot of people are going back to the traditional way of doing things specifically in the food industry,” said Morante.

Sutherland agrees, adding that because of the downturn many displaced workers went back to school to learn new technical skills in order gain employment in another field.

“If there is a positive spin that can be placed on a downturn, it’s that many of the displaced professionals have chosen to return to school for continued education or upskilling. (Which means) the outlook shows projections of increased demand for University professors and assistants, college and vocational instructors, researchers, teachers and educational counsellors.” Sutherland said.

A few more occupations expected to be short...

Managers in art, culture, recreation and sport: 5

Mechanical, electrical and electronics assemblers: 7

Estheticians, electrologists and related occupations: 13

Carpenters and cabinetmakers: 58

Early childhood educators and assistants: 4, 8111