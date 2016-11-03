Calgary developers get caffeinated for 48 hour game jam

It’s hard to calculate the astronomical amount of hours it takes to create a great video game.

Unless you’re taking part in the CalCade Indie Game Jam, in which case that number is 48.

Yep, the Calgary Game Developers Association is challenging local designers to team up, sign up and on the weekend of Nov. 11, bust out a functional and fun video game within 48 hours.

“It’s not easy,” said Kyle Reczek, organizer. “Game making experience is pretty important, because you can’t be learning things when you’re making a game within 48 hours.”

Reczek is looking forward to how the time constraint will bring out people's creativity. Developers can often find themselves in perpetual projects that may last years before they’re finished, but the jam requires a very different approach – a headfirst dive into creation.

It’s also a great way to meet other developers in the Calgary scene.

There’s a bit of retro prestige that comes with completing the challenge as well. The winning games will be placed inside an Arcade Classics cabinet, complete with joystick and six-button layout for two players.

“It’s pretty rewarding – more rewarding when it’s in a cabinet like this. Just to see your game like that is kind of a dream, I guess. I don’t know if that sounds cheesy,” Reczek laughed.

It can be an expensive and timely endeavour to create a physical cabinet, so once the games are place in there, Reczek will work on finding a home for it in a local business.

CalCade starts on Nov. 11, at 12 p.m., where an official theme can be decided on. It can be something broad, or something specific, like only using one button.