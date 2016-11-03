Calgary man recalls surviving the 1984 Sikh massacre

It’s Nov. 1, 1984 and Sarwant Singh is in Delhi, India, in hiding with his sister’s family. He’s been separated from his wife and children and has no idea if they’re alive or dead.

Out on the street, a Sikh man is burned alive by rioters.

Singh pauses his story. Now living in Calgary, more than three decades later, it’s still difficult to talk about.

India was, and still is, a country made up predominantly of Hindus, and for those first days in November, 1984, mobs would be focused on weeding out the Sikh population in Delhi and Punjab, as retribution for Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s recent assassination by her Sikh bodyguards.

Sikh women are raped, children are murdered and at the peak of the violence, official reports would say one Sikh per minute was killed.

“I suffered a great loss there. There was so much bad. I can’t express how much we suffered continuously for four days,” Singh recalled from his northeast Calgary home.

The Sikh religion says never to cut ones hair, but Singh – visibly Sikh with his turban – is worried for his family. So he removes the cloth holding his hair in place, upright and proud, and sheers off a lifetime of faith so he can pose as a Hindu and make his way through the mobs.

“To save my children and myself, there was no alternative. People were bent on (hunting) anyone who said they were Sikh.”

His home had been looted, so he approached the police for help. Singh is sent from one station to the other – somehow none of them are the right jurisdiction – until finally he’s flat out told he would not be getting any help.

Still, there was a glimmer of hope – after four days, Singh managed to reunite with his family.

“When I saw that they were still alive, I felt so happy. I wasn’t sure if they were killed,” he said.

He then manages to get in touch with the army – which was disproportionally made up of Sikhs at the time – to help him and his family get to safety until the violence subsided.

Years pass and Singh decides he eventually wants to leave India. In 2007, he and his family settle in Calgary.

The Indian government officially labels the incident as the 1984 riot, but the local Sikh community has a different term for it: genocide.

Candlelight Vigil

On Nov. 5, the Calgary Sikh community is holding a candlelight vigil at the Dashmesh centre at 7:30 p.m. to honour the victims. There will be speeches, and a documentary screening with stories from local survivors. Singh’s story will be included.

“People lost their lives because they were Sikh. We need to keep telling the kids, the next generation, and support the victims still out there,” said president of the Dashmesh centre, Parmeet Singh.

He said all are welcome to attend.

The violence of 1984

One of the darkest years in India’s history took shape when members of a separatist faction in the state of Punjabi killed civilians and government officials.

The attackers took sanctuary in the Golden Temple, a holy site for Sikhs.

In response, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ordered a military assault on the temple, in which many civilians were killed.

A few months later, the prime minister was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards.