Heavy police presence in Dover after gunshots heard

There is a heavy police presence in the community of Dover after what police are calling a serious incident.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Investigators were focused on an alleyway between 30 and 31 Avenue SE, near the corner of 36 Street SE.

A light coloured car could be seen halfway into a garage. A shoe could be seen behind the vehicle.

A neighbour who asked to be identified only as James said he and his fiancé heard three loud bangs earlier in the evening, which they believed to be gunshots.

An ambulance was seen leaving the area shortly afterward.

Officers on scene said ASIRT would be investigating.