RCMP search for missing Airdrie man last seen in Calgary

The RCMP are looking for the public’s help to find missing Jason Kenton Combs from Airdrie.

The 39-year-old, who also goes by Jay, was last seen at the Heritage Christian Academy in Calgary on Oct. 20.

He’s described as 6’1” and 180 lbs, with short medium brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt over a T-shirt, and a black ball cap.

RCMP believe Combs is somewhere in Calgary.

Police are asking anyone who knows of Combs whereabouts or has recently been in contact with him to please contact the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.