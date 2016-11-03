Surfs up for Calgary CUFF.Docs 2016

This year’s Calgary’s documentary film festival, CUFF.Docs, is getting a little wet and wild.

The line up, unveiled this week, includes a screening of Gaza Surf Club, which will open with a short documentary by Calgarian Desiree Bilon called Surf Anywhere.

Bilon chronicled the efforts of Alberta group Surf Anywhere as they created river surfing waves in Kananaskis.

The technology they used could then be replicated in other land-locked areas of the world, truly allowing athletes to ‘surf anywhere.’

Essentially, a dam is opened and water flows over a drop. A hole has been created at the base of the drop, creating surf-able waves when the water hits.

“You’re not actually travelling with the wave, you’re doing the travelling on the face of the wave,” explained Bilon. “At first it was a strange concept – even though you’re travelling on the face of the wave, you’re not travelling towards anything. You’re just in the same place. But the sensation is very similar to surfing in the ocean.”

The project came at the right time for Bilon – the former competitive surfer suffered a serious leg injured, and had moved back to Calgary to undergo physiotherapy.

Just as her body was ready to get back into the surfing world, she heard of this project, and decided it was worth documenting.

It’s a natural fit to screen before Gaza Surf Club, which follows the surfers of Gaza battling waves despite war and strict sanctions on surfboards.

Another Calgary-related project featured at CUFF.Docs is a short documentary about the 2015 Stampede.

National and international documentaries include 24X36, a doc about movie posters; We Are X, which chronicles the career of a Japanese rock band; and The Last Lab, which explores taboo joke subjects, such as the Holocaust.