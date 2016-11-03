Treaty 7 and Métis flags permanently raised on MRU campus

Karen Inhestern felt nothing but pride when she saw the Treaty 7 flag flying high at her school.

As part of Indigenous Awareness Week, the Treaty 7 and Métis flags were raised and are now flying permanently alongside the Canada and Alberta flags at Mount Royal University (MRU).

Inhestern, in her third year of history and Indigenous studies at MRU, attended the ceremony. She is from the Little Red River Cree Nation in Alberta.

“It meant a lot to me,” Inhestern said.

“We are finally seeing action being taken towards reconciliation.”

Around 50 people attended the ceremony, including members from Treaty 7, the Métis community, and non-Indigenous students and faculty.

“Many people are extremely supportive and want to know about our shared history that has, for the most part, not been taught,” Inhestern said.

Steve Kootenay-Jobin, the Indigenous housing and events coordinator with the Iniskim Centre at MRU, has been busy all week.

“Seeing the flags go up was a huge step forward for me. It had me grinning from ear to ear,” he said.

Indigenous Awareness Week wraps up on Nov. 5 with the 22nd annual Honouring Graduates Pow Wow. Kootenay-Jobin said for many students, the pow wow is an important cultural celebration of their achievements.

“Many of these graduates are the first in their families to complete post-secondary,” he added.