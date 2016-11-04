ASIRT seeking witnesses to Thursday's Calgary police officer involved shooting

Alberta's police watchdog is asking for witnesses to a police-involved shooting that took place Thursday evening in the city's northeast to contact them.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the incident that saw one Calgary Police Service officer injured and a second man shot.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday in the community of Dover when CPS members became involved in an investigation of a stolen vehicle driven by a man. According to

According to ASIRT the officers requested additional units to help them with a traffic stop but located the stolen vehicle – a Honda Civic– in a lane while waiting for their back-up to arrive.

ASIRT said when the officers pulled up to the Civic in a marked police car, it reversed and hit the left front side of the police cruiser. An officer approached the driver's side window of the Civic on foot to speak with the driver, who was the lone occupant, and reached into the car in an attempt to put it in park .

It was then that an altercation occurred between the man and the officer.

"During the struggle, the man was able to put the Civic into motion while the officer’s upper body was in the vehicle," said ASIRT.

"Ultimately, the officer was dislodged from the moving vehicle."

During the altercation, a second officer had moved to the passenger side of the Civic as it continued to move and fired his service pistol. As a result, the driver was injured, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a nearby garbage bin.

ASIRT said additional officers then arrived on scene and took the man into custody. Paramedics provided medical treatment to the suspect, who is 20 years old, and took him to hospital . His injuries were serious but not life-threatening, and he remains in hospital in stable condition.

The officer involved in the altercation with the driver went to hospital with minor injuries where he was treated and released.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or took any photos or video to contact ASIRT at 403-592-4306.