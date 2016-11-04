Calgary working to bring older secondary suites into registry

Got an older home with a questionable secondary suite? You may be able to bring it up to code easier than you think.



The city is taking steps to recognize ‘pre-1970’ secondary suites, and help homeowners get them legal and registered, even in RC1 communities.



Cliff de Jong, senior special projects officer with planning and development, said in 1969 the city’s land use bylaw was quashed by a provincial court and had to be rewritten.



That means if a suite was built with a building permit before 1970, it’s grandfathered in.



While realtors have known about the pre-1970 loophole for years, now the city wants to make it easier for owners of these properties to get them up to minimum safety standards.



de Jong said homeowners have to dig up city records to show that the suite existed prior to 1970, and that it hasn’t been extensively renovated.



“It can’t have been dismantled,” he said



Once that’s done, the other big thing involves bringing the suite up to minimum life safety standards.