Calgary working to bring older secondary suites into registry
Owners of pre-1970 suites can avail of bureaucratic shortcuts, less stringent codes
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Got an older home with a questionable secondary suite? You may be able to bring it up to code easier than you think.
The city is taking steps to recognize ‘pre-1970’ secondary suites, and help homeowners get them legal and registered, even in RC1 communities.
Cliff de Jong, senior special projects officer with planning and development, said in 1969 the city’s land use bylaw was quashed by a provincial court and had to be rewritten.
That means if a suite was built with a building permit before 1970, it’s grandfathered in.
While realtors have known about the pre-1970 loophole for years, now the city wants to make it easier for owners of these properties to get them up to minimum safety standards.
de Jong said homeowners have to dig up city records to show that the suite existed prior to 1970, and that it hasn’t been extensively renovated.
“It can’t have been dismantled,” he said
Once that’s done, the other big thing involves bringing the suite up to minimum life safety standards.
While a new suite added to any building would need to meet the latest building code, the city isn’t asking as much on older suites.
“They don’t have to comply with the full requirements of the building code,” said de Jong. “You don’t need the second furnace, you don’t need hard wired smoke alarms in every room.”
Also, homeowners in RC1 communities can skip the time-consuming process of going before council for a land use amendment.
Ward 4 Coun. Evan Woolley said getting a suite legal and registered has value, especially in the current rental market.
“People want to ensure that they’re living in a legal and safe place, and the registration system helps promote that,” he said.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary