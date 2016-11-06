Calgary music ensemble curates show based on U.S. presidential election

One might think creating a musical rendition of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton fainting would be difficult, but Marcin Swoboda developed an entire composition of that very incident.

As part of a contemporary music ensemble, alta:nova is launching their season with a musical response to the ridicule and hilarity of the U.S. presidential election by curating a program with musical works dedicated to each political candidate.

Swoboda, as a viola in the ensemble, was assigned to develop a piece dedicated to Hillary Clinton. After over 30 hours of brainstorming, writing and figuring out the instrumentation, ‘Just Let Him Build the Wall’ was born.

“I took a musical element depicting her fainting because that was obviously the big news item.” said Swoboda. “Then it transforms into my musical depiction of one of her clips from one of her speeches where she has this sort of very pressing, amusical, very rhythmic sort of tone.”

Erin Fung, clarinet player who also co-created the ensemble, said last year the group decided they wanted to put together a performance that was American themed. With the ‘long, drawn-out election’ her group decided to highlight some of the more ridiculous aspects of the presidential election.

According to Fung, it was easy to find pieces that resonated with particular candidates. The show features renditions of Radiohead’s 'National Anthem' with clips from the 2016 campaign, David Lang’s 'Cheating, Lying, Stealing' and a homage to Bernie Sanders in Louis Andriessen’s 'Workers Union.'

“It’s one of those things that we would like to address as musicians. I think it’s really important to have commentary on the whole system and a lot of its failures.” said Fung.

As part of a fundraising effort for the group's next show, a piñata of Republican candidate Donald Trump will up for grabs - no piñata for Hillary Clinton will be available.