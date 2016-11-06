Calgary Fire Department puts out basement fire in the northeast
One adult and three children were able to get out of the home on Castlebrook Way safely
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Calgary Fire Department extinguished a fire around 7 p.m. Sunday evening in the city's northeast.
Crews got the call to Castlebrook Way NE for reports of a house fire, and smoke was visible from a few blocks away as they approached.
Firefighters entered the home and extinguished a fire in the basement, which was contained to one room.
The CFD says there were working smoke alarms in the house, and one adult and three children got out before they fire crews arrived.
No injuries were reported. An investigator is on scene to determine the origin and cause of this fire.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary