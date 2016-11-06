Calgary Fire Department puts out basement fire in the northeast

The Calgary Fire Department extinguished a fire around 7 p.m. Sunday evening in the city's northeast.

Crews got the call to Castlebrook Way NE for reports of a house fire, and smoke was visible from a few blocks away as they approached.

Firefighters entered the home and extinguished a fire in the basement, which was contained to one room.

The CFD says there were working smoke alarms in the house, and one adult and three children got out before they fire crews arrived.

