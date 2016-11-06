Calgary volunteers hope to fill a truck with food for veterans

The sixth annual “Stuff this Truck” food drive for the Veterans Food Bank transformed the parking lots of the Royal Oak and 130 Avenue Walmarts into donation centres this weekend.



The goal? Beat last year’s haul of eight full-sized skids.



“The number of hampers we require this year has almost doubled from last year, so any help we can get it appreciated,” said John Sereda, a veteran and volunteer with the food drive organized by the Canadian Army Veterans Motorcycle Units.



Sereda said Alberta’s economy is a factor in the huge increase.



“We’re seeing an increased number of vets suffering from PTSD, or having a hard time adjusting after they leave the service,” he said.



“We have some veterans from Afghanistan, and some going back to the Second World War, so there are a lot of people who need our support.”



The Veterans Food Bank is looking for donations of non-perishable goods, cash, and toiletries.



“Any items you would need, veterans could use them as well,” Sereda said.



“I think we could always do more for our veterans, but the support we are seeing in Calgary has been quite phenomenal,” he added.