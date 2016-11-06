Extra Life Marathon participant zonked after 25 hours of gaming

Over the weekend, I played video games for 25 hours straight and I think it caused me to hallucinate.

I was one of thousands of gamers taking part in the Extra Life Marathon. My body’s not meant for physical activity, so I played video games for 25 hours (the extra hour is because of the daylight savings time change) to raise funds for the Alberta Children’s Hospital. For the most part, the experience was streamed live online via webcam and screen capture.

I started at 8 a.m. on Nov. 5, with one of my favourite horror shooters, F.E.A.R. 2. Already things were a little rough.

The game had aged and was nowhere near as scary as I remembered, and the night before the big marathon, I decided to got to the gym for the first time in six years. Big mistake.

Even just sitting at the keyboard, my body was a roadmap of pain. Did I mention how my body’s not meant for physical activity?

Sorry if I repeat myself as I write this – I’ve been up for more than a day.

Still, I had a collection of healthy fruits, some pasta, hummus and plenty of water. I spent most of the day playing Tomb Raider, Hitman and other various titles, while additional donations came in. It felt really nice.

Unfortunately, I’m not a teenager anymore and gaming all day is surprisingly hard. By 6 p.m. I was dead bored. By midnight I was dead tired. At 2 a.m. all the healthy stuff went out, and I was fuelling myself with Red Bull, Coke and candy to stay awake.

Then I started playing newer horror games, like Soma, Amnesia and Yomawari to get my adrenalin pumping.

At around 4 a.m. I kept seeing things out the corner of my eye. My body was tired and shaking, my nose was running and my eyes very dry. I would hear sounds and not know if they were coming from the game or… inside the room.

I looked to my dog for moral support (he decided to stay up with me) and only got sideways glances and the occasional perked ears.

At 5 a.m. I swear I saw a shadow enter my room – maybe it touched my shoulder? My computer runs hot, but it got real cold. Or maybe I ‘m just a chicken and shouldn’t play scary games at night.

Eventually the sun rose, I played a bit of Skyrim, and crossing that finish line felt amazing.

You can still donate or look into the cause next year at extra-life.org.