Calgary police seek driver in fatal SE hit and run

Police are looking for the driver in Saturday night's fatal hit and run.



At about 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 5, police were called to the 9200 block of 17 Ave SE, where they found a deceased man on the side of the road.

According to police, it appeared the 54 year old pedestrian was struck by a black Dodge Ram heading eastbound that failed to stop following the collision.

They're asking for Calgarians to be on the look out for a the truck - it will have damage on the front passenger side.

