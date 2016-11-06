News / Calgary

Calgary police seek driver in fatal SE hit and run

Police are looking for black Dodge Ram with damage on the front passenger side

Police said they have not received any updates on the fatal collision as of Sunday morning.

Police are looking for the driver in Saturday night's fatal hit and run.

At about 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 5, police were called to the 9200 block of 17 Ave SE, where they found a deceased man on the side of the road.

According to police, it appeared the 54 year old pedestrian was struck by a black Dodge Ram heading eastbound that failed to stop following the collision.

They're asking for Calgarians to be on the look out for a the truck - it will have damage on the front passenger side.

Anyone who has seen a vehicle matching this description is asked contact CPS at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

