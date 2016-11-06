Hundreds gather in Calgary to show solidarity with Standing Rock

Mni wiconi. That’s Lakota for ‘water is life.'

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Calgary to spread that simple message, and show solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux nation, who are trying to stop further construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.

The pipeline would move light sweet crude oil through Standing Rock’s traditional territory, from northwestern North Dakota to Patoka, Illinois, before going to domestic and overseas markets via the East and Gulf Coasts.

“If those pipes break, it’s going to leak into the Missouri River. It would affect a lot of people’s drinking water,” said Deloria Many Grey Horses, who was at the gathering in Calgary.

A camp named Sacred Stone has been established by the Standing Rock nation and their allies directly in the path of the pipeline, which would be 1,200-miles long if completed. The people at Sacred Stone refer to themselves as Water Protectors.

Tear-gas, rubber bullets, and violent clashes with state police have become a daily reality for them.

“(The Water Protectors) are demonstrating in a respectful manner, and the way they’re being treated just isn’t right,” said Many Grey Horses.

The number of people who showed up for the march in Calgary left her in awe.

“I feel so blessed," she said. "It’s amazing what social media can do for social justice. It’s beautiful to see everyone here, it gives you a bit of hope.”

Long-time environmental advocate Dakota Eagle Woman was blunt.

“Without water there is no life,” she said, drum in hand.

“It doesn’t matter what colour you are, what language you speak, or what country you’re in. We all need to claim our basic right to fresh water.”

Aaron Doncaster was there as an ally to show solidarity and give moral support to the Water Protectors.