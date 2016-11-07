Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society facing donation shortfall

Panzer the dog is getting around quite well, despite the casts on his legs, but the group responsible for saving him says they will soon be unable to help animals like him if funding doesn’t improve.



Panzer is just one of the hundreds of animals the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) sees each month.



He was found on Oct. 28 in rural Alberta with badly damaged front legs. The four-month-old puppy was brought to AARCS, where he was assessed and treated.



Deanna Thompson, executive director with AARCS, said they may have to turn animals away if they can’t bring in more donations.



“We are in desperate need of donations. We try to stick to our budget as much as we can. It’s just that we’ve seen an increase in our cost due to the number of animals coming into our care and a decrease in donations.”



She said the economic downturn is probably behind the decline they’ve seen in donations, but that downturn has also led to an increase in animals



“People can’t afford to have the medical treatment done themselves, so we’re the last chance for that animal that would otherwise be euthanized, for very treatable illnesses or injuries.”



Ariana Lenz, a veterinary technologist who works for AARCS said Panzer isn’t quite out of the woods. He may need another surgery, but he is improving.



“He’s walking, he’s playing, he’s in pretty good spirits but he just gets better every day,” she said.