Larry Heather removed from Calgary council chambers by police

Larry Heather – the infamous anti-abortion activist and fringe political candidate - was banned from Calgary City Council on Monday.

Heather, who sends tweets from the handle @calgarysenate, had to be escorted off city property by members of the Calgary Police Service after he refused to leave the podium.

According to Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra, Heather was speaking off topic and disrespectfully.

Heather often sits in the gallery and speaks at public hearings.

Owen Key, chief security officer with the City of Calgary was unable to confirm the any details on the length of Heather’s ban.

“We are unable to comment further as Corporate Security is reviewing the details of the incident and we are unable to discuss individual security incidents due to privacy concerns."

After a recess, Coun. Andre Chabot asked the mayor if the ban would prevent Heather from filing his nomination papers to run in the 2017 municipal election. Nenshi said they would find a way to accommodate him.