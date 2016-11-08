Calgary coming up short on sidewalk repair funding: Report

The City of Calgary is facing a budget shortfall when it comes to repairing city sidewalks, but it has a plan to keep those walkways crack-free.



According to a report from administration, the city has $25.8 million budgeted over the next two years for maintenance to sidewalks, curbs and gutters. However, planners estimate it will take $35 million to repair any assets in poor-to-critical condition.



Administration is asking for council’s approval to explore other funding options to meet the shortfall.



Ward 7 Coun. Druh Farrell has a soft spot for good sidewalks. She spurred the discussion with two notices of motion on concrete quality in November of last year and she wants to see contractors held to account for sidewalk damage.



She wants to make sure the concrete the city is getting lasts a reasonable amount of time.



“How this first came to my attention – I was walking in the belt line and I saw 110-year-old sidewalk and it was still in great shape – with dog prints in it,” she said.



She said new concrete that’s being poured is crumbling more quickly, so she wants the city to monitor more closely during the warranty period.



One trial the city is trying involves adding a strengthening fibre to concrete.



“There’s a number of locations where they’ve tried it. For example there’s fibre in the sidewalk in Heritage Park, by Gasoline Alley,” said Farrell.



She’d even like to see the city look at low-carbon options on concrete, because the substance releases a lot of greenhouse gases while it’s curing.



The report isn't all bad news. It says that 94.7 per cent of the city’s concrete assets are in good to very good condition.



Citizen satisfaction for sidewalks is at 86 per cent in the downtown and 85 per cent in neighborhoods.