Number of Zika cases in Alberta doubles since July

There have been 39 confirmed cases of the Zika virus in in Alberta this year. That’s a big jump from the previous numbers, with only one case confirmed in 2013.

As of July this year, there were 15 reported cases of the virus in Alberta.

Carolyn Ziegler, a spokeswoman from Alberta Health, said all of the cases have resulted from travel.

“Albertans continue to travel to areas where the Zika virus is circulating, so an increase in case numbers is not unexpected,” Ziegler said in an emailed statement.

Alberta Health recommends visiting a travel health clinic six weeks before travelling, and taking precautionary steps to prevent mosquito bites when travelling to Zika affected areas, such as the Caribbean and Central America.

Wearing long sleeved, loose-fitting clothing and using insect repellant on exposed skin can help avoid unwanted mosquito bites.

Travellers returning from an area with known Zika hotspots are asked to postpone blood donation for 21 days.

“Canadian health experts have developed recommendations for returning travellers that can help prevent the spread of Zika virus through blood or sexual contact. This period before blood donation ensures enough time has passed for the virus to be eliminated from a person’s bloodstream,” said Ziegler.

“Canadian Blood Services carefully screens all prospective donors to minimize the potential for transmission, and extensive testing of blood donations are in place for infectious diseases,” she added.